What’s new in Snowmass Village? | AspenTimes.com

Cheers to the New Year, as well as new business, barbecue, breakfast options and more in Snowmass.

Check out these new happenings throughout the village, from the slopes to the Snowmass Center, Mall and Base Village.

THE ART OF Barbecue AT SLOW GROOVIN’

Barbecue and art may not be synonymous in the minds of most, but we’re happy it is for Slow Groovin’ BBQ owner Ryan Vinciguerra.

“(Barbecue) is a cuisine that you can never stop learning about,” Vinciguerra said. “You’re taking very tough cuts of meats and turning them into something great.”

Vinciguerra is marinating, smoking and grilling up something great — specifically, locally sourced chicken, ribs, brisket and pulled pork, among a few other meat selections — at Snowmass’ newest spot, Slow Groovin’ BBQ.

The restaurant, which opened last week in the old Turks space on the second floor of the Snowmass Mall, is Vinciguerra’s second location.

His first claim to fame is a Slow Groovin’ BBQ in Marble.

In the six years Vinciguerra has run the Marble eatery, the barbecue enthusiast said the restaurant has “seen tremendous growth” every year.

Despite opening Slow Groovin’ in Snowmass with little to no announcement or advertising, the restaurant owner said business has been bustling so far.

“As soon as we unlocked that door, everybody came rushing in,” Vinciguerra said.

He attributed this, at least in part, to the many locals who “use Marble as a getaway or a day trip in the summer and have always showed great support for Slow Groovin.’”

The flow of customers at Slow Groovin’ thus far also may have to do with Vinciguerra’s pride in what he offers.

The restaurant’s meats are raised responsibly, without hormones or antibiotics, on only Colorado farms, he said.

Meats aside, Slow Groovin’ uses locally sourced products whenever possible, including in all of its housemade barbecue sauces and sides, Vinciguerra said.

The “Colorado sweet” barbecue sauce, for instance, is infused with cherry jalapeno preserves from Hotchkiss.

“I’m very, very passionate about barbecue,” Vinciguerra said, with a laugh.

Vinciguerra, who lived in Aspen and worked in the service industry for six years prior to opening Slow Groovin’ in Marble, said he is excited to return to the local community and, in particular, Snowmass Village.

“It seems there is a ton of effort in Snowmass to help stabilize the mall and the Base Village and have year-round business,” he said. “So we think we can contribute to that.”

BREAKFAST AT THE BAYOU

Breakfast lovers, rejoice; this local favorite officially offers fuel for the a.m.

Grab a breakfast burrito before hitting the slopes or indulge in a Sunday Funday-style brunch at Mountain Bayou bar and restaurant.

The popular Cajun restaurant now serves breakfast Wednesday through Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m. and brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located on the main level of the Snowmass Center, Mountain Bayou is open seven days a week until 9 p.m. Morning hours vary.

ICE AGE CONVERSATION AND CAFE

Sip hot cocoa and learn about the ice age as part of the Ice Age Discovery Center’s cafe and conversation series this winter.

Paleontologist Stephanie Lukowski will lead a 40-minute discussion at the Ice Age Discovery Center, located on the main level of the Snowmass Mall.

Lukowski will enlighten cafe-goers on the Snowmass fossil excavation — otherwise known as the highest elevation ice age discovery to ever take place — as well as causes and facts about the ice age, how dates are assigned to fossil and rock units and more.

Older children and adults are welcome to attend; complimentary hot cocoa and cider will be served.

Ice Age Cafe will take place Thursday afternoons and is likely to start mid-January, according to Snowmass Tourism.

For more information, call the Ice Age Discovery Center at 970-922-2277.

GYWN’S HIGH ALPINE 2.0

The treasured family-run restaurant unveiled its $6 million remodel — after 36 years in business — in mid-December.

Gwyn’s manager Whitney Gordon, whose parents opened the eatery on Snowmass Mountain in 1979, said it was important to the family to preserve the restaurant’s warm lodge ambiance post-remodel.

“It needed a little facelift after 35 years — just like we all do,” Gwyn’s High Alpine owner Gywn Knowlton said to the Snowmass Sun during the restaurant’s remodel.

“It was time for an update is the way we (felt) about it.”

Check out the iconic establishment and its improvements mid-mountain on Snowmass ski area.

QUIKSILVER

Andres Fernandez went from Patagonia, Argentina, to next door to the Patagonia store on the Snowmass Mall, where he and his business partner, Martin Meineri, opened a Quiksilver franchise mid-December.

Approximately 90 percent of the shop’s merchandise is by Quiksilver, Roxy or DC, Fernandez said, noting that the store carries a few items from other brands.

The sports shop sells skis, snowboards, bindings, boots as well as winter apparel and accessories.

Quiksilver in Snowmass will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SAKE (AND SUSHI)

This new Pan-Asian restaurant, which opened in December, hopes to bring life, (and sake and sushi) into Base Village. Fortunately, restaurant owner David Dugan, who also runs Base Camp Bar and Grill and Slice, knows the area.

AJAX SUPPLY

In case you missed it, a new hardware store opened quietly for business on the second floor of the Snowmass Center. More information at http://www.ajaxsupply.com.