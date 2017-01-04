Town of Snowmass Village hosts visioning session Jan. 10 | AspenTimes.com

The town of Snowmass Village will host a visioning session as part of its Comprehensive Plan update on Jan. 10. The visioning session will take place from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Snowmass Recreation Center and is open to the public.

A ‘Planapalooza’ is slated from Feb. 23 to 28 as well.

Community members may also stay involved in the town’s Comprehensive Plan online by visiting http://www.PlanSnowmass.com. The site offers information about the current Comprehensive Plan and allows users the ability to outline their priorities for Snowmass and other feedback.

Users are encouraged to offer suggestions or add comments via the online discussion tool.

“It’s important that we hear from the community,” Town Community Development Director Julie Ann Woods said in a recent statement.

Feedback will be used to create the draft Comprehensive Plan. The town anticipates adopting the final plan this fall.

Learn more at http://www.plan snowmass.com.