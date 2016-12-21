Town of Snowmass launches site for community plan | AspenTimes.com

Town unveils PlanSnowmass.com

The town of Snowmass Village recently launched a new website, http://www.PlanSnowmass.com, dedicated to following the town’s update of the Comprehensive Plan. The site contains information about the current Comprehensive Plan and also is designed to seek feedback from members of the public on what their priorities for Snowmass Village are.

Users are encouraged to offer suggestions or add comments using the online discussion tool. The town also will have other interactive tools such as a wiki-map and surveys available later in the project.

“It’s important that we hear from the community, and we want to give everyone an easy opportunity to weigh in. PlanSnowmass.com uses technology to make it as easy as possible,” said Town Community Development Director Julie Ann Woods.

Feedback will be used and summarized to create the draft Comprehensive Plan, which will attempt to articulate what the town “wants to be when it grows up.” The town anticipates adopting the final plan in the fall of 2017.

Save the Dates:

For those who prefer to offer feedback in person, there are several public events planned in the near future.

Visioning Sessions on Jan. 10 at the Snowmass Recreation Center from 12 to 1:30 p.m. or 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Planapalooza on Feb. 23 to 28.

Learn more and get involved in the project at http://www.plansnowmass.com.