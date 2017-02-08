Town of Snowmass dumpster fees increase approximately 5 percent | AspenTimes.com

The Town of Snowmass Village Solid Waste Division has increased the 2017 residential dumpster fee by about 5 percent due to an increase in rates from the Pitkin County Landfill.

The 2017 residential dumpster fee is $509 for the year or $42.41 per month.

This equates to a $25 increase from the 2016 annual rate of $484, or an additional $2.07 per month.

Residents may expect to see this new rate reflected in their 2017 spring bill.

For more information, contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-923-5110 or visit http://www.tosv.com/index.aspx?nid=169.