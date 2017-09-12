This weekend in Snowmass: Motoring classic and vintage car race, wine festival

Proving summer isn't over yet, two events — one old and one new — will take the town by storm beginning Thursday.

Motoring Classic & Vintage Car Race

Sixty racecars dating back to the 1960s and '70s will compete in this classic – the first auto race to hit the streets of Colorado ski country in nearly 20 years.

Watch as formula racecars and vintage Corvettes, BMWs and Porsches, among other top brands, cruise around the village as part of Snowmass' Motoring Classic Weekend.

The race course includes Upper Brush Creek and Lower Carriage Way, making a 1.3-mile loop. Each race will last approximately 20 minutes.

For more race information, visit the hospitality tent in the Base Village arrival center. The best viewing areas include the arrival center, Town Hall, parking lots 4 and 7 and the Base Village conference center lot, according to Snowmass Tourism.

During the race, the course and roads will be closed or restricted to regular traffic. People are encouraged to take the bus from the Intercept Lot or Rodeo Lot.

Traffic will be restricted on upper Brush Creek Road and lower Carriage Way beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Throughout the race, traffic will be able to pass through the course between race sessions in 10-minute intervals and one-way lanes, but motorists should expect delays.

Wood Road will remain open at the roundabout but will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic. Elbert Lane will be closed to general traffic and parking beginning at 7 a.m.

"A race of this level hasn't been seen in the mountains in many years, so it is a real treat to see it come alive in Snowmass Village," Kyle Popejoy of the Rocky Mountain Vintage Car Racing said in a statement.

The last time a race of this caliber was held in ski country was in 1998 in Steamboat Springs, according to Snowmass Tourism.

The car collections also will be on display for spectators from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Snowmass Town Park Softball Field.

For more information on the vintage car race and Snowmass' Motoring Classic weekend, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com/event/aspen-snowmass-vintage-car-race/.

Snowmass Wine Festival

The Rotary Club of Snowmass will host its annual wine dinner and festival in this weekend.

One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.

The weekend will kick off with a four-course "California Dreamin'" themed-wine dinner at the Viceroy Snowmass on Friday night.

Viceroy executive chef Will Nolan will prepare the four-course meal, which will feature five wines from American viticultural areas throughout California.

The grand tasting wine festival will take place at Town Park on Saturday. A silent auction also will be held.

For more information on the Snowmass Wine Festival, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com/event/snowmass-wine-festival/.

Tickets to the dinner Friday and the festival Saturday may be purchased at http://www.rcsvcf.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/SnowmassWineFestival2017/SnowmassWineFestival2017.