S’mass Village to launch new art and music festival | AspenTimes.com

A new festival titled Bluebird Art + Sound is coming to Snowmass Village is summer, the town announced this week.

Running from June 30 to July 2, the festival fills the calendar slot recently vacated by the Wanderlust yoga and music gathering.

The event promises concerts on Fanny Hill, a free interactive art exhibition in Base Village, an “art walk” on the Snowmass Village Mall and a DJ complementing a nighttime art exhibition on the Base Village Lawn.

“Combining music and art in such a creative way is sure to resonate with locals and visitors alike,” Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism, said in the announcement. “This new event provides great options for the July 4th holiday.”

The new festival is the result of a partnership between Snowmass Tourism and the Los Angeles-based entertainment company DRIVE Group.

“The name Bluebird Art + Sound is inspired by the concept of a perfect day,” DRIVE CEO Garret Chau explained. “Specifically, the incredible bluebird skies of Snowmass. … We are very excited to launch Bluebird Art + Sound in Snowmass and are looking forward to bringing top tier talent in both the music and art world to Snowmass for years to come.”

The lineup of musicians and artists has yet to be announced.