Snowmass Village owns the night and New Year | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass Village will light up on Saturday as the town seeks to own the night — and the new year.

For the second year in row, Snowmass will welcome 2017 with a torchlight parade and fireworks display on New Year’s Eve.

While the parade and fireworks have been a Snowmass signature for several years, until last New Year’s Eve, the event was held between Christmas and New Year’s, traditionally on Dec. 28.

In previous years, Snowmass let its sparkly sister city assume the spotlight on New Year’s Eve.

Today, the town wants to offer its own amenities and activities for people to enjoy — “Snowmass-style,” said Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello.

“We feel it’s important to celebrate New Year’s Eve. I think that Snowmass and our New Year’s Eve programing provides a great alternative (to Aspen),” Abello said. “Aspen has a great New Year’s Eve celebration and we’re building a great New Year’s Eve celebration Snowmass-style.”

So what entails a “Snowmass-style” celebration?

“It’s a little more accessible, a little easier, a little earlier,” Abello said.

This means a torchlight parade to kick off the evening at 6 p.m. on Fanny Hill.

In the spirit of family, anyone 8 and older who has a valid ski pass and is able to ski without poles may participate in the parade.

Registration to participate is in the ticket pavilion on the Snowmass Mall until Saturday at 5 p.m.

Parade participants must be ready to load the Village Express at 5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and are encouraged to wear old clothing and gloves, according to Snowmass Tourism.

Spectators may view the parade from Base Village or the Snowmass Mall.

Following the parade, fireworks will launch over Fanny Hill and light the night sky beginning at 10 p.m.

