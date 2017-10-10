Snowmass Village fall 2017 offseason restaurant list
October 10, 2017
Congratulations, we made it to offseason. Wondering where to grab a slice or watch football this fall? Or, when some of your favorite spots will reopen for the winter? See below for a list of Snowmass restaurants courtesy of Snowmass Tourism. Please note this is not a comprehensive list.
Don't see your business listed? Email erobbie@aspentimes.com.
OPEN ALL OFFSEASON:
Mountain Bayou Bar & Grill
Monte at the Westin (breakfast only)
Starbucks
Taster's Pizza
Vue Lounge at the Westin
Zane's Tavern
REOPENING NOV. 23:
Artisan Restaurant at the Stonebridge Inn
The Bar at Wildwood
Base Camp Bar & Grill
Big Hoss Grill
Elk Camp Restaurant
Fuel
New Belgium Ranger Station
Pastore's Taste of Philly
Sam's Smokehouse (tentative)
Slice Italian Bistro
The Stew Pot
Ullrhof
Up 4 Pizza
Venga Venga* (*Reopens Nov. 24)
REOPENING EARLY- TO MID-DECEMBER:
The Edge Restaurant and Bar (Dec. 2)
Lynn Britt Cabin (Dec. 9)
Slow Groovin' BBQ (Dec. 1)
Two Creeks Cafe (Dec. 16)
EightK at the Viceroy (Dec. 15)
