 Snowmass Village fall 2017 offseason restaurant list | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass Village fall 2017 offseason restaurant list

Staff report

Congratulations, we made it to offseason. Wondering where to grab a slice or watch football this fall? Or, when some of your favorite spots will reopen for the winter? See below for a list of Snowmass restaurants courtesy of Snowmass Tourism. Please note this is not a comprehensive list.

Don't see your business listed? Email erobbie@aspentimes.com.

OPEN ALL OFFSEASON:

Mountain Bayou Bar & Grill

Monte at the Westin (breakfast only)

Starbucks

Recommended Stories For You

Taster's Pizza

Vue Lounge at the Westin

Zane's Tavern

REOPENING NOV. 23:

Artisan Restaurant at the Stonebridge Inn

The Bar at Wildwood

Base Camp Bar & Grill

Big Hoss Grill

Elk Camp Restaurant

Fuel

New Belgium Ranger Station

Pastore's Taste of Philly

Sam's Smokehouse (tentative)

Slice Italian Bistro

The Stew Pot

Ullrhof

Up 4 Pizza

Venga Venga* (*Reopens Nov. 24)

REOPENING EARLY- TO MID-DECEMBER:

The Edge Restaurant and Bar (Dec. 2)

Lynn Britt Cabin (Dec. 9)

Slow Groovin' BBQ (Dec. 1)

Two Creeks Cafe (Dec. 16)

EightK at the Viceroy (Dec. 15)

Go back to article