Snowmass Village fall 2017 offseason restaurant list

Congratulations, we made it to offseason. Wondering where to grab a slice or watch football this fall? Or, when some of your favorite spots will reopen for the winter? See below for a list of Snowmass restaurants courtesy of Snowmass Tourism. Please note this is not a comprehensive list.

Don't see your business listed? Email erobbie@aspentimes.com.

OPEN ALL OFFSEASON:

Mountain Bayou Bar & Grill

Monte at the Westin (breakfast only)

Starbucks

Taster's Pizza

Vue Lounge at the Westin

Zane's Tavern

REOPENING NOV. 23:

Artisan Restaurant at the Stonebridge Inn

The Bar at Wildwood

Base Camp Bar & Grill

Big Hoss Grill

Elk Camp Restaurant

Fuel

New Belgium Ranger Station

Pastore's Taste of Philly

Sam's Smokehouse (tentative)

Slice Italian Bistro

The Stew Pot

Ullrhof

Up 4 Pizza

Venga Venga* (*Reopens Nov. 24)

REOPENING EARLY- TO MID-DECEMBER:

The Edge Restaurant and Bar (Dec. 2)

Lynn Britt Cabin (Dec. 9)

Slow Groovin' BBQ (Dec. 1)

Two Creeks Cafe (Dec. 16)

EightK at the Viceroy (Dec. 15)