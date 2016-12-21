Snowmass Village by night | AspenTimes.com

Who says there is no nightlife in Snowmass?

While its sister city just down the road offers a bustling scene of bars and nightclubs, Snowmass takes a more family-oriented and outside (literally) approach to the night.

“We do after dark a little differently here,” said Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello.

Here are a few of the more popular nighttime activities and events, both old and new, happening around the village this winter.

ULLR NIGHTS

Ullr Nights equals tradition in Snowmass Village.

The weekly winter carnival offers something for everyone: Snow tubing, ice skating, snow biking, live music, s’mores by a bonfire and more.

“Every age is there, and I really recommend to pretty much anybody who’s here to try it out at least once,” Abello said.

Ullr Nights kicks off at 5 p.m. every Friday — and three select Tuesdays: Dec. 27, Feb. 21 and March 21 — throughout the winter season.

SNOWCAT DINNERS MID-MOUNTAIN

Aspen Skiing Co. will host trips up to the Lynn Britt Cabin three nights a week — Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays — this season for dinner as part of this popular winter event.

The Wednesday event is more tailored to younger children and families, Abello said, with kid-friendly fare and entertainment.

Children as young as 3 are welcome on the Tuesday and Thursday outing, she said, but mini grilled cheese and live sing-a-longs are not on the menu.

All trips leave from Base Village via a snowcat that travels guests up to the rustic cabin for dinner.

The Wednesday trip departs at 4:45 and returns at about 7:30 p.m.; the Tuesday and Thursday trips leave at 6 and are back around 9 p.m.

Reservations for dinner are required.

MOONLIT TREK AND DINNER

Dancing in the moonlight sounds fun, but skiing (or snowshoeing) in the moonlight sounds better.

After two sold-out events during its inaugural season last winter, the decision to bring back the event was simple for Snowmass’ marketing team.

This community event involves the participation of several organizations in the village, including Snowmass Tourism, the Snowmass Cross Country Center, Andersen Ranch and the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District.

On select Saturdays that fall on or near full moons, take advantage of the moonlight and snowshoe or cross-country ski a 1.2-mile trail around the Snowmass Golf Course; then enjoy a pasta buffet dinner at the Black Saddle Bar & Grille.

“This is one of the most special things to take advantage of in Snowmass” Abello said. “It’s just a magical experience.”

The Moonlit Trek and Dinner events, which are scheduled for Jan. 14, Feb. 11 and March 11 this year, are open to adults and children as young as 5.

Reservations are required and equipment rentals are available via Snowmass Cross Country Center.

LIVE MUSIC, BEER ON TAP

Turks is one of Snowmass’ newer après-ski and late-night spots, with nearly 30 beers on tap, frequent live performances, pool tables, fooseball and a “phenomenal” atmosphere, according to Abello.

The funky music venue and bar opened last December in the space where Mountain Dragon had operated on the Snowmass Mall.

WINE AND DINE

Sake, a new Asian-fusion restaurant that opened this month in Base Village, is one of 37 spots to dine at in Snowmass this winter, according to Snowmass Tourism Public Relations Coordinator Sara Stookey.

Find everything from Cajun cuisine to Italian fare in the village.

More than 20 restaurants in Snowmass also offer children menus, Stookey said.

BOWL IN STYLE

Strike out at Snowmass’ boutique bowling alley, Slopeside Lanes. The eight-lane bowling alley features cushy leather couches, high-definition projection televisions, hand-tossed pizza and a selection of adult beverages for patrons of age.

