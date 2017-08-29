Snowmass trail talks: Volunteers wanted

Audrey Hepburn once said, "As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands: One for helping yourself, the other for helping others."

There are many great reasons to give back to your community — the fun, the folks you meet and the skills you learn along the way.

With two months remaining to tackle a Denver phonebook-size list of projects, we could use the community's help.

Have you ever dreamed of swinging a trail tool, identifying those noxious weeds or learning how we get all those poop bags in such a small container?

The town of Snowmass Parks, Recreation and Trails Department can teach you through its "Bag of Weed" volunteer program. The winner will receive a free one-year recreation center pass.

In addition to the department's weed program, other volunteer opportunities include:

Building the community garden.

Trail maintenance, i.e. trimming shrubs, drainages and rock work.

Re-stocking poop bag stations.

Sweeping the recreation paths.

Weed removal from trails and open space.

If you are interested in a volunteer opportunity or have ideas for other projects, please contact the parks and trails manager at 922-2249 or sjamison@tosv.com.