Snowmass trail talks: Volunteers wanted
August 29, 2017
Audrey Hepburn once said, "As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands: One for helping yourself, the other for helping others."
There are many great reasons to give back to your community — the fun, the folks you meet and the skills you learn along the way.
With two months remaining to tackle a Denver phonebook-size list of projects, we could use the community's help.
Have you ever dreamed of swinging a trail tool, identifying those noxious weeds or learning how we get all those poop bags in such a small container?
The town of Snowmass Parks, Recreation and Trails Department can teach you through its "Bag of Weed" volunteer program. The winner will receive a free one-year recreation center pass.
In addition to the department's weed program, other volunteer opportunities include:
Building the community garden.
Trail maintenance, i.e. trimming shrubs, drainages and rock work.
Re-stocking poop bag stations.
Sweeping the recreation paths.
Weed removal from trails and open space.
If you are interested in a volunteer opportunity or have ideas for other projects, please contact the parks and trails manager at 922-2249 or sjamison@tosv.com.
