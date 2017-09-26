Snowmass trail talks: Community gardening

Shared gardens strengthen community bonds, provide food and create recreational and therapeutic opportunities for a community. They also can promote environmental awareness and provide community education.

The town values a community garden as an important amenity, while also supporting the Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation plan. We have planned for the future home of the garden at Cathy Robinson Park with its central location, sufficient parking, restrooms and storage.

The 6,000-square-foot proposed community garden is expected to convert unused public land into a sustainable managed food production garden serving all Snowmass Village residents. The garden will utilize, teach and promote sustainable growing techniques, offering residents access to local food, opportunities to strengthen life skills, build connections within the community, improve community green space, foster a unique sense of place, engage youth in gardening and become citizen stewards.

We have a site plan prepared for review and public comment in hopes of construction completion by spring 2018. People are encouraged to stay involved in the process. As always, we welcome any feedback or questions at sjamison@tosv.com.