Snowmass wildlife trail closures | AspenTimes.com

Burnt Mountain area trails are now closed for wildlife and will reopen June 21. Other current and upcoming trail closures include:

Anaerobic Nightmare Trail: April 25 to June 21

Sequel Trail: April 25 to June 21

Tom Blake Trail: April 25 to June 21

Government Trail east of Elk Camp Work Road: May 15 to June 21

Rim Trail North: Dec. 1 to May 16

Seven Star Trail: Dec. 1 to May 16

Upper North Mesa Equestrian Trail: Dec. 1 to May 16

Sky Mountain Park: Dec. 1 to May 16

To view all wildlife closures and maps, visit http://www.snowmassrecreation.com.

Seasonal closures give area wildlife the space they need at this time of year. The Snowmass Village Animal Services Department enforces trail closures enacted to protect sensitive wildlife habitats that surround our Snowmass Village. It is unlawful of any persons to use closed trails during wildlife sensitive periods.

There is a zero tolerance policy for trail closure violations and fines may be as much as $5,000. The town of Snowmass' animal services division, in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, strictly enforces trail closures. Wildlife monitoring cameras are in use in closed areas.