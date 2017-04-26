Snowmass wildlife trail closures | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass wildlife trail closures
April 26, 2017
Burnt Mountain area trails are now closed for wildlife and will reopen June 21. Other current and upcoming trail closures include:
Anaerobic Nightmare Trail: April 25 to June 21
Sequel Trail: April 25 to June 21
Tom Blake Trail: April 25 to June 21
Government Trail east of Elk Camp Work Road: May 15 to June 21
Rim Trail North: Dec. 1 to May 16
Seven Star Trail: Dec. 1 to May 16
Upper North Mesa Equestrian Trail: Dec. 1 to May 16
Sky Mountain Park: Dec. 1 to May 16
To view all wildlife closures and maps, visit http://www.snowmassrecreation.com.
Seasonal closures give area wildlife the space they need at this time of year. The Snowmass Village Animal Services Department enforces trail closures enacted to protect sensitive wildlife habitats that surround our Snowmass Village. It is unlawful of any persons to use closed trails during wildlife sensitive periods.
There is a zero tolerance policy for trail closure violations and fines may be as much as $5,000. The town of Snowmass' animal services division, in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, strictly enforces trail closures. Wildlife monitoring cameras are in use in closed areas.
