Snowmass Tourism announces changes in special events team | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass Tourism on June 9 announced changes in its special events team.

Julie Hardman joined Snowmass Tourism on June 1 as its new special events manager. Kiesha Techau, who previously held the position as Snowmass Tourism's group sales division administrative assistant, has been promoted to groups and events manager.

Hardman posseses more than 20 years of event experience in the Roaring Fork Valley, according to a statement.

She started her career in Snowmass as the events coordinator and later as event manager for the Snowmass Resort Association in 1997.

After four years, Hardman joined the Aspen Chamber Resort Association as the events manager and senior events manager.

Most recently, Hardman was the event manager at the Aspen Club.

Techau started with Snowmass Tourism in 2006 as the group coordinator for the group sales team.

In addition to coordinating events, Techau maintained budgets and performance metrics for the team, organized board meetings and more, according to the statement.

Techau will focus on client relations, event contracts and more in her new role.

"This well-deserved promotion not only recognizes Kiesha's ongoing valuable contributions to the Town, but also provides her an opportunity to grow and develop in the special events arena," Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said in a statement. "Kiesha and Julie will work seamlessly to produce a vibrant special events lineup going forward. By utilizing their combined expertise and experience, we will be able to take our special events programming to the next level."