Snowmass to launch new art and music festival this summer | AspenTimes.com

A new art and music festival, titled Bluebird Art + Sound, will visit the village this summer.

The event promises concerts on Fanny Hill, a free interactive art exhibition in Base Village, an “art walk” on the Snowmass Village Mall and a DJ complementing a nighttime art exhibition on the Base Village Lawn.

Bluebird Art + Sound will fill the calendar slot recently vacated by the Wanderlust yoga and music gathering from June 30 to July 2.

“Combining music and art in such a creative way is sure to resonate with locals and visitors alike,” Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism, said in a statement. “This new event provides great options for the July Fourth holiday.”

Snowmass Tourism and the Los Angeles-based entertainment company DRIVE Group partnered to bring the new festival to the village.

“The name Bluebird Art + Sound is inspired by the concept of a perfect day,” DRIVE CEO Garret Chau explained. “Specifically, the incredible bluebird skies of Snowmass. … We are very excited to launch Bluebird Art + Sound in Snowmass and are looking forward to bringing top tier talent in both the music and art world to Snowmass for years to come.”