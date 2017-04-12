Snowmass “spring fling” celebration Saturday, ski area to close Sunday | AspenTimes.com

Two Snowmass Mountain restaurateurs are on a mission to bring more life — and maybe a Guinness World Record — to Snowmass' closing day.

"I think we're both kind of inspired by the same 'grow this fun element' at Snowmass," Elk Camp Restaurant manager Dieter Schindler said of he and Dave Dugan, a part owner of Base Camp Bar & Grill, Slice and Sake.

"We have a common cause of creating a cooler closing day."

Snowmass will celebrate its closing day with beach themed "Spring Fling" events Saturday, while the ski area will close for the 2016-17 season Sunday.

The party was originally slated for Saturday before Aspen Skiing Co. announced that it would extend Aspen Mountain's ski season, in an effort to not compete with Aspen's closing festivities, Snowmass Tourism director Rose Abello said.

With sights set on "adding color" to Snowmass' closing day, Schindler is introducing a new event this year: the swimsuit ski down.

Break out the bikinis and board shorts, Snowmass, because Schindler means business.

Upon browsing through Guinness World Records for "ski-related things," Schindler said he and a colleague decided Snowmass should be home to a future record for largest swimsuit ski down.

"My colleague, Rob, did some footwork with Guinness to determine what we have to do to make it happen," Schindler said. "This year we'll be able to have some barometer to see how hard we have to work to break record."

According to the Elk Camp manager, the 2016 record for number of participants in a swimsuit ski down was 1,008.

Within the "past week or two," Schindler said he's received word of 1,200 bathing suit-clad skiers striving for the 2017 record, noting the figure is still pending verification.

"If we could just get the word out and grow it, we'll definitely have that record in a year or two," Schindler said. "It's attainable; we definitely have that many people. We have a ski mountain and we certainly know how to party."

The inaugural swimsuit ski down will commence at Elk Camp at 3 p.m. and continue down Adam's Avenue to Base Village.

"(Dieter and Dave) have really spearheaded this day," Abello said. "They deserve all the credit. We're really here to help them get the word out."

This year's closing day festivities also will include a party at Elk Camp, live music at restaurants on the mountain and the mall, a beach-themed party in Base Village and several end of season restaurant specials and retail sales.

See below for a rundown of Snowmass' 2017 closing day events; see sidebar for specials and sales.

Snowmass "Spring Fling" Closing Day Schedule (Saturday):

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: "Surf & Snow Party" at Elk Camp

Elk Camp will host a dance party with DJ Naka G, free leis, volleyball, drink specials, a taco bar and margarita bike blenders. Giveaways will include a season pass to Snowmass bike park, gift certificates to Base Village establishments, hats, T-shirts and more. The party will wrap up with the swimsuit ski down at 3 p.m.

12 to 6 p.m.: Live music at Venga Venga

Venga Venga will offer live music on the patio along with apres specials.

1 to 3 p.m.: Live music at Gwyn's High Alpine

Gwyn's will feature cocktail specials and live music by Berkel Beats on the patio.

3 to 7 p.m.: Spring Fling Beach Party in Base Village

Base Camp will host a dueling DJ dance party with Berkel Beats and DJ Naka G. The party will include a sand dance floor, beach balls, palm trees and more and a pig roast cook-off featuring chefs from Base Camp, 8K, Slice and Mountain Bayou. The pig roast is free but donations, benefitting Challenge Aspen, are encouraged. The party will also feature local vendors and a "Kids Beach Fun Zone," complete with a bounce house and entertainers.

For updates on Snowmass' Spring Fling, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com/event/snowmass-spring-fling.

