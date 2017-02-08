Snowmass news in brief | AspenTimes.com

Mardi Gras Parade entry forms available through Feb. 24

Snowmass Tourism is accepting entry forms for the 2017 Mardi Gras Parade.

The 35-year-old celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. Feb. 28. The end time will depend on how many floats are in the parade, according to Snowmass Tourism.

Anyone may enter a float in the parade by submitting an entry form to Snowmass Tourism through Feb. 24.

A maximum height restriction of 61/2 feet and width of 7 feet per float will be enforced.

Parade entry forms may be found at http://www.gosnowmass.com/event/mardi- gras-celebration/ and submitted via fax in at 970-923-5466.

Forms also may be found and submitted at the Snowmass Tourism office, located on the second floor of Town Hall at 130 Kearns Road.

For more information, contact Dave Elkan at delkan@snowmasstourism.com.

Town dumpster fees increase approximately 5 percent

The Town of Snowmass Village Solid Waste Division has increased the 2017 residential dumpster fee by about 5 percent due to an increase in rates from the Pitkin County Landfill.

The 2017 residential dumpster fee is $509 for the year or $42.41 per month.

This equates to a $25 increase from the 2016 annual rate of $484, or an additional $2.07 per month.

Residents may expect to see this new rate reflected in their 2017 spring bill.

For more information, contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-923-5110 or visit http://www.tosv.com/index.aspx?nid=169.

Live music at Gywn’s High Alpine Restaurant

Gwyn’s High Alpine Restaurant will feature live music on Wednesday and Friday afternoons this winter.

Colorado-based folk musician Jimmy Dykann will perform from 12 to 3:30 p.m. this afternoon; artist Rich Gaston will play from 12 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The live music will take place in Gwyn’s bar lounge area or on the patio, weather permitting.

Snowmass sales tax rebates available

Snowmass Village residents who lived within town limits for all of 2016 are eligible for a $50 sales tax refund, including their dependents.

This rebate is intended to reimburse residents for sales taxes collected by the town throughout the year.

Residents must prove full-time residency in Snowmass Village for the entire year of application.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. March 17. Postmarks are not accepted.

For more information or to complete an online application, visit http://www.tosv.com/rebate.

Paper applications also are available at Snowmass Town Hall at 130 Kearns Road.

Completed applications should be mailed to:

Sales Tax Rebates

Town of Snowmass Village

P.O. Box 5010

Snowmass Village, CO 81615