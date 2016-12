Snowmass Mountain opens more than 90 percent terrain | AspenTimes.com

Christmas arrived early this year for Snowmass skiers and snowboarders.

After an overnight snowstorm Dec. 22 delivered several inches of fresh snow on the slopes, the open terrain on Snowmass Mountain jumped from 63 percent on Dec. 22 to 88 percent on Dec. 23.

Aspen Skiing Co. opened more runs over the weekend on Snowmass ski area, with 91.5 percent open terrain as of Tuesday afternoon.

This includes all of Snowmass’ beginner terrain, 97 percent intermediate terrain, 93 percent advanced terrain and 76 percent expert terrain.

As of Tuesday, Snowmass Mountain offered 3,095 open acres out of its total 3,367.