Snowmass last shot: Up, up and away | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass last shot: Up, up and away
February 8, 2017
Submit your photo
The Snowmass Sun is looking for great photos from our readers for our weekly Last Shot feature.
We want to publish the best digital images you have of local people, places and things in Snowmass Village. If you take a photo of people, please don’t forget to provide their first and last names.
When submitting landscapes, don’t forget to let us know where they are.
See below for technical advice about submitting photos:
1. Photo quality drops on newsprint, so images must be in focus.
2. We only publish images of Snowmass Village-area people, places or things.
3. At a minimum, image size should be 4 by 6 inches and about 300 pixels per inch.
4. Because we have to correct all images for press color, we cannot use previously color-edited photos. We get better press results color correcting from raw data.
Email photos to news@snowmass sun.com. If you have questions, call 970-429-9196.
Also, we’re looking for photos in the following categories for Last Shot:
• Nature • Wildlife • People • Travel
