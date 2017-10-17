Snowmass history: The ‘Cattle Queen of Snow Mass’

In newspaper articles from 1905, Miss Catherine — better known as Kate Lindvig — was referred to as the "Cattle Queen of Snow Mass." In the late 1890s, she moved to Colorado from Denmark and ran a boardinghouse in Aspen.

Around 1898, she relocated to a ranch at the base of Snowmass Divide and registered her stock brand, a backward L with a 2 on its front side, with the county clerk.

By 1906, Kate made her final proof that she was working her land to satisfy the 1862 Homestead Act, making the land officially hers.

She worked the land, which was referred to as Snowmass Falls Ranch, and raised cattle along with hay and oats as a lone woman. She never married. She made the papers showing up to classes on ranching as the only woman, but she also took classes on what was traditionally "women's work."

In 1943, Kate sold the ranch to the Perry family and moved to California to live with relatives at a lower elevation. She passed away in 1957 at the age of 93.