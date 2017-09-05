Snowmass history: Tent City
September 5, 2017
A quirky Aspen Times photo essay from August 1979 shows Snowmass as a "Tent City." A hundred years after the founding of Aspen, "It seems as if Snowmass is shedding its 'mondo condo' image and heading back to those 'tent city' roots. Between Ballet West, the Aspen Academy of Martial Arts and the Snowmass Resort Association, there are half a dozen tents scattered about the landscape, ranging in style from Circus, Striped to Space City, Stretched. Perhaps the ghosts of returning miners would feel right at home, or perhaps they would just rent a condominium."
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Snowmass
Trending Sitewide
- Woman says Mountain Rescue Aspen helped save her after stricken by HACE
- Jazz Aspen Labor Day Review: Hall & Oates, Keith Urban, Maroon 5 and more
- Utah nurse who refuses blood test on unconscious patient is Aspen native Alex (Shaffer) Wubbels
- Glenn K. Beaton: The Pirates of Antifa are headed to Davy Jones’ locker
- Hiker airlifted to Glenwood Springs after falling 75 feet