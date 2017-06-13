Snowmass history: Striding up hill | AspenTimes.com

"Born with deformed feet, tripped and trampled in her first American road race, and barred for a time from amateur competition, New Zealand track star Anne Audain has come a long way to reach the summit of her chosen sport," The Aspen Times wrote on June 3, 1982. "Audain, 26, cruised to an easy win in the Bolder Boulder 10-kilometer road race Monday with an impressive time of 32:38 that gives credence to her claim that she will be the first woman in the world to run that distance under 30 minutes. She is justifiably confident of picking up a 16th win (but not a record time) Sunday in the Snowmass Suicide 6 race, a 10-kilometer event that rises and fall 800 feet along the way. For Audain and top ranked runner Jon Sinclair, the Snowmass race and prerace clinics tonight, Friday and Saturday are something of a vacation from a busy schedule of summer competition." The race held in early June was both a 6 and 10 kilometer race that started at the Rodeo Grounds going up to the Snowmass Village Mall via Brush Creek Road to Snowmelt Road, then back down to Owl Creek Road, finishing at the Snowmass Club, which included a total 800-foot rise and fall