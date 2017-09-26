Snowmass history: “S’mass Oktoberfest”
September 26, 2017
"Oktoberfest Weekend in Snowmass Village will begin Friday, Sept. 20, with a benefit Snowmass Repertory Theatre presentation of Patrick Meyer's K2, followed by dinner and musical entertainment at the Timber Mill," The Aspen Times reported in a September 1985 edition. "Proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Snowmass Chapel and Community Center, a combined effort of the Snowmass Interfaith Chapel and the Snowmass Village Community fund."
In addition to the movie and dinner, a "Kinder Parade," led by the previous year's Munchner Kindl, puppet and magic shows, along with a 12-piece Bavarian oompah-pah band and folk dancers provided a continuous lineup of entertainment. Booths provided Bavarian food, drinks and games throughout the mall for a truly fall festival.
