Snowmass history: Kearns Ranch Sold

As reported in the Aspen Daily Times on Sept. 16, 1937, "The Roy M. Jackson Realty Co. of Glenwood Springs this week sold the T.J. Kearns ranch and livestock, situated on Brush Creek, to Mr. Melton who will move his family from Oklahoma to the ranch about the first of December." The Meltons' continued to ranch the property through the 1940s, raising hay and cattle, and in 1945 expanded their ranch by purchasing the Kenneth Carroll ranch on Brush Creek, moving into that home in December 1945. The ranch, now known as the Melton Ranch, was sold in 1962 by the Meltons' to the Janss Corporation and developed as a housing subdivision in the mid-1960s as part of the Snowmass Master Plan for the newest ski area.