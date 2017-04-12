Snowmass history: Four! | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass history: Four!
April 12, 2017
Even though winter had not quite released its hold, it didn't hold back groundbreaking ceremonies at the Snowmass Country Club on April 10, 1972. "On hand were (left to right) Gen. W.K. Martin, president of Snowmass American Corp.; John Cochran, the Denver golf course architect, and Jerry Jones, West Village Association manager, preparing to take the first divot with his shovel," The Aspen Times reported on April 13, 1972. "While the Snowmass golf course and country club had offered nine holes and four tennis courts since 1968 and was slated to open for the season in May, the final plans for the club included a full 18-hole course and five additional tennis courts to be completed that summer."
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Snowmass
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen Skiing Co., equity firm to buy Intrawest, including Steamboat and Winter Park, for $1.5 billion
- Aspen Skiing Co., equity firm to buy Intrawest, including Steamboat and Winter Park, for $1.5 billion
- Former Aspen school administrator dies in bike accident
- BREAKING: 12-year-old boy died after skiing accident at Breckenridge Saturday
- Basalt High senior, musician, No. 1 in class, earns prestigious scholarship