Snowmass history: Four! | AspenTimes.com

Even though winter had not quite released its hold, it didn't hold back groundbreaking ceremonies at the Snowmass Country Club on April 10, 1972. "On hand were (left to right) Gen. W.K. Martin, president of Snowmass American Corp.; John Cochran, the Denver golf course architect, and Jerry Jones, West Village Association manager, preparing to take the first divot with his shovel," The Aspen Times reported on April 13, 1972. "While the Snowmass golf course and country club had offered nine holes and four tennis courts since 1968 and was slated to open for the season in May, the final plans for the club included a full 18-hole course and five additional tennis courts to be completed that summer."