Snowmass fire calls: Sept. 7 to 13

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Sept. 7 to 13.

SEPT. 7

Medical call to 70 Commons Circle, the Commons apartments, for a person who was ill. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire/medical call to the intersection of Highline and Owl Creek Roads for a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle occupants were evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Fire alarm at a home on Streamside Court. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed.

SEPT. 8

Fire standby at 31 Burnt Mountain Circle for the Snowmass Balloon Festival refueling operation.

Fire alarm at a home on 611 Two Creeks Drive. The alarm system was activated by the property manager who was working on the system.

SEPT. 9

Fire standby at 31 Burnt Mountain Circle for the Snowmass Balloon Festival morning refueling operation.

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Fire to respond to 55180 Highway 82 near Lost Man Campground for a report of a wildfire. Our response was canceled while still in route by on scene Incident Command.

Fire standby at 31 Burnt Mountain Circle for the Snowmass Balloon Festival evening refueling operation.

Fire alarm at 36 Commons Circle, the Commons apartments. A person had fallen asleep with food in the oven. The alarm system was activated by smoke from the burnt food.

SEPT. 10

Fire standby at 31 Burnt Mountain Circle for the Snowmass Balloon Festival refueling operation.

Flow alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel. The alarm system was activated by a broken sprinkler head.

Medical call to Lot 2, the Snowmass Mountain Ranger pick-up location, for a person suffering from leg and pelvis pain. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Mutual aid requested by Basalt Fire to respond to the 100 block of Emma Road. Our response was canceled.

Medical call to 70 Commons Circle, the Commons apartments, for a person suffering from abdominal pain. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

SEPT. 12

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Two Creeks Drive. Crews detected carbon monoxide levels in the home. The home was ventilated and turned over to property management.

SEPT. 13

Gas alarm at a home on Two Creeks Drive. The home was turned over to Black Hills Energy.

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Antler Ridge Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected in the home.

Medical call to 2831 Brush Creek Road, the rodeo lot parking area, for a person suffering from a laceration to the face. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.