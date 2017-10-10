Snowmass fire calls: Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency phone calls from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

SEPT. 27

Medical call to 130 Wood Road at the Viceroy Hotel Snowmass for a person suffering from altered mental status out in front of the hotel in a vehicle. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge Road, the Woodbridge Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

SEPT. 28

Fire alarm at 4000 Brush Creek Road, the Blue Roof Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

Recommended Stories For You

SEPT. 29

Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge, the Snowmass Mountain Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

SEPT. 30

Fire alarm at a home on Oak Ridge Road. The homeowners worked with Proguard to reset the alarm system.

Medical alarm at a home on Pine Lane. This alarm turned out to be a burglar alarm. The home was turned over to the Snowmass Village Police Department.

OCT. 1

Medical call to 100 Elbert Lane, the Westin Hotel, for a person suffering from a nosebleed. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums, for a person suffering from shortness of breath. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital for treatment.

Mutual aid requested by Basalt Fire to respond to Station 42 and stand by for additional medical calls in their District while Medic 42 transported a patient to Valley View Hospital.

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Club Commons Apartments. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

OCT. 2

Fire alarm at 26 Commons Circle, the Club Commons Apartments. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance for a medical call at a home on Lukeshort Court for a person suffering from anxiety. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 35 Lower Woodbridge Road, the Seasons Four Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by shower steam.

OCT. 3

Fire alarm at 26 Commons Circle, the Club Commons Apartments. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.