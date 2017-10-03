Snowmass fire calls: Sept. 21 to 26

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls Sept. 21 to 26.

SEPT. 21

Fire alarm at 70 commons Circle, the Commons apartments. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call at a home on Divide Drive for a person who had fallen from a horse. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Eight K Restaurant. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

SEPT. 22

Recommended Stories For You

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance District to respond to 330 E. Main St., the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, to standby for additional calls in their district while they were tied up on a hazardous materials call that included patients. No response was needed during standby.

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call at a home on Deerfield Drive at the Mountain View Condominiums for a person suffering from a laceration to their hand. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

SEPT. 23

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums. Water had caused the alarm system to malfunction. The scene was turned over to the manager.

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums. Water had caused the alarm system to malfunction. The scene was turned over to the manager. The alarm system was put into test mode.

Fire alarm at 294 Snowmass Club Circle, the Snowmass Club Villas. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

SEPT. 24

Fire alarm at a home on Pine Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction. The home was turned over to property management.

Fire alarm at 65 Timbers Club Court, the Timbers Club. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call at 25 Daly Lane, the Pokolodi Lodge, for a person feeling lightheaded. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.