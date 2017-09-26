Snowmass fire calls: Sept. 14 to 20

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Sept. 14 to 20.

SEPT. 14

Medical call at the intersection of Brush Creek and Kearns Road for a person suffering from a bee sting. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Fire call to Donny White Curve for a race car on fire. The fire was extinguished.

Medical call at 5263 Owl Creek Road, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, for a person who was ill. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Medical call at Lot 7 for a person suffering from alcohol intoxication. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Recommended Stories For You

Medical call at 40 Elbert Lane, the Westin Hotel, for a person suffering from a seizure. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

SEPT. 15

Fire alarm at a home on Hidden Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed.

Fire alarm at 5263 Owl Creek Road, Anderson Ranch Arts Center. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed.

SEPT. 16

Medical standby at the Woody Creek racetrack for an auto race.

Fire alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call at a home on Bridlepath Lane for a person who was unconscious. One person was transported code to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

SEPT. 18

Fire call at 35 Upper Woodbridge, Road the Woodbridge Condominiums, for a vehicle that had rolled into the ditch. Crews checked for hazardous materials spills, no hazards were found.

SEPT. 20

Fire call at the Pitkin County Airport for an Alert Three. A plane was coming in with a landing gear issue. The plane landed safely. Our response was canceled while we were in route.

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums main Building. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

Fire alarm at 294 Snowmass Club Circle, the Club Villas. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge Road, the Woodbridge Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.