Snowmass fire calls: Oct. 4 to 11

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Oct. 4 to 11.

Oct. 4

• Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle the Club Commons Apartments. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

Oct. 5

• Fire alarm at a home on Timber Ridge Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were present.

• Fire alarm at a home on Summit Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were present.

• Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance District to standby at the Airport Operations Building for additional calls in their District.

• Elevator rescue at 300 Carriage Way, the Capitol Peak Building 2A. The rescue had been completed prior to our arrival.

• Medical call to a home on Snowmass Creek Road for a person having tracheostomy problems. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Oct. 6

• Fire alarm at a home on Oak Ridge Road. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were present.

Oct. 7

• Medical call to 1 Divide Drive, the Rim trail, for a person involved in a mountain bike crash and was suffering from an injured ankle. One person was extricated off the Rim trail and transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Oct. 8

• Fire alarm at a home on Hidden Lane. Our response was cancelled by the on scene Snowmass Village Police Department.

Oct. 9

• Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge Road, the Woodbridge Condominiums. The alarm sysem was activated by a cooking error.

• Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance District to respond to 415 E. Main St., Acqolina Restaurant, for a person who had fallen out of their chair and was disoriented. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

• Medical call to a home on Assay Hill Court for a person who was bleeding heavily. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

• Fire alarm at 76 Elbert Lane, the Westin Conference Center, for water flowing from the fire system in the riser room. The problem was turned over to on scene Engineering for repair.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.