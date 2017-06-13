Snowmass fire calls: May 31 to June 7 | AspenTimes.com

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from May 31 to June 7.

JUNE 1

Gas alarm at a home on Serviceberry Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no hazardous gas conditions existed.

Medical call to a home on Sinclair Road for a person suffering from shortness of breath. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to a home on Meadow Road for a person suffering from chest pain. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

JUNE 2

Medical alarm at a home on Elk Ridge Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no medical emergencies had occurred at the residence. The home was turned over to Property management on scene.

JUNE 3

Mutual aid request by Basalt Fire Department to respond to the Snowmass Cottages on Highway 82 at Old Snowmass for staging and to await further instructions.

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance for a medical call on Dean Street for a person suffering from altitude sickness. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.