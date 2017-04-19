Snowmass fire calls: March 30 to April 12 | AspenTimes.com

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from March 30 to April 12.

MARCH 30

Medical call at 400 Wood Road for a person suffering from a seizure. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel, for a person suffering from abdominal pain. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

MARCH 31

Public assist at a home on 35 Lower Woodbridge Road. Crews assisted a resident into their home.

Medical alarm at a home on Aspen Way. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as there were no medical emergencies at the home.

Medical call at 150 Carriage Way for a person suffering from a breathing problem. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus stop on Brush Creek Road at Sinclair Road for a person suffering from alcohol intoxication. No patient was contacted.

APRIL 1

Medical call at the fire station located at 5275 Owl Creek Road for a person who had walked in suffering from a head injury. One person was evaluated at the scene and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Medical call at 105 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Clinic, for a person suffering from a leg injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at the Daly Lane ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a hip injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical alarm at a home on Aspen Way. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as there were no medical emergencies at the home.

APRIL 2

Medical call at the Daly Lane ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a dislocated elbow. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums, for a person who was ill. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Medical call at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums, for a person who was ill. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical alarm at a home on Aspen Way. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as there were no medical emergencies at the home.

APRIL 3

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call at 165 Daly Lane, the ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a possible wrist fracture. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

APRIL 4

Medical call at 1020 Brush Creek Road for a motor vehicle accident. One patient was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

APRIL 5

Citizen assist at 35 Lower Woodbridge Road, the Seasons Four Condominiums. Crews assisted a person from his house to his car.

Citizen assist at 35 Lower Woodbridge Road, the Seasons Four Condominiums. Crews assisted a person from their car to their house.

Medical call at 67 Elbert Lane, Slow Groovin' BBQ restaurant, for a person suffering from a possible seizure. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

APRIL 6

Mutual aid requested by Basalt Fire to mile marker 26 on Highway 82 for a report of a brush fire. Area coverage was provided.

APRIL 7

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call at 165 Daly Lane, the Snowmass ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a fractured femur. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at 165 Daly Lane, the Snowmass ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a shoulder injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums, for a person suffering from an overdose. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

APRIL 8

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

APRIL 9

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance for a medical call at 24 Prospector Road for a person who had fallen in the parking garage. Our response was canceled.

APRIL 10

Fire alarm at 70 Common Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call at 105 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Clinic, for a person suffering from a possible spine injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

APRIL 11

Medical call at 165 Daly Lane, the Snowmass ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from vomiting and dizziness. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

APRIL 12

Medical call at a home on North Ridge Lane for a person who was possibly suicidal. The Snowmass Village Police found that this call was not in Snowmass Village.

Medical call at 105 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Clinic, for a person suffering from a fractured lower leg. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at 165 Daly Lane, the Snowmass ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from possible neck or back injuries. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.