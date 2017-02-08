Snowmass fire calls: Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 | AspenTimes.com

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.

JAN. 26

Medical call to 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums, for a report of a person in a car with an unknown problem. One person was contacted at the scene. Evaluation and transportation were not needed.

Fire alarm at 70 Gallun Lane reported by a citizen. Nothing was found upon our arrival.

Fire alarm at 100 Elbert Lane the Westin Hotel. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed.

JAN. 27

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Club Commons employee-housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at a home on Hidden Lane. The alarm system was activated by paint fumes.

Medical call to 105 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Clinic, for a person suffering from a lower leg fracture. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 100 Elbert Lane, the Westin Lobby, for a person suffering from a stroke. One person was transported code to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 198 Gallun Lane, the ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a fractured lower leg. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 1005 Divide Road, the Ski Patrol pick-up location, for a person who had hit a tree while skiing and was suffering from multi-systems trauma. One person was transported code to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 105 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Clinic, for a person suffering from a lower leg fracture. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 400 Carriage Way, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus stop, for a person suffering from an overdose. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical standby at 100 Owl Creek Road, the X Games, during a high number of calls at the concert venue.

Medical call to the intersection of 67 Elbert Lane and Carriage Way above the RFTA bus stop for a naked person in the road suffering from an overdose. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

JAN. 28

Fire alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel, for a broken sprinkler head in the garage. The alarm system was placed back in service by Assistant Fire Marshal Rudecoff.

Medical call to 105 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Clinic, for a person suffering from a back injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 198 Gallun Lane, the ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a lower leg fracture. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 5000 Elk Camp Work Road. Ski patrol investigated the alarm and reset the system. They were in contact with the fire station by radio.

Fire alarm at a home on Faraway Road. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed.

Medical call to 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums, for a person who was ill. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

JAN. 29

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call to the Timbers Club ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a head injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical standby at 130 West Buttermilk Road the X Games venue.

JAN. 30

Medical call to 198 Gallun Lane, the Snowmass ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a leg injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 76 Elbert Lane, the Westin Conference Center. A wood tray had started to smolder near a sterno stove. The fire was extinguished upon our arrival.

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

JAN. 31

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call to 198 Gallun Lane, the ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a head injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm with automatic aid from Basalt Fire Department at 11000 Snowmass Creek Road. The alarm system was activated by the occupant testing the system.

Fire alarm at 36 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. A pull station alarm had been activated for an unknown reason. There were no smoke or fire conditions.

Fire call to Lot 8 for a hazardous materials spill of diesel fuel. The leak was stopped and the fuel was cleaned up.

Medical call to 5275 Owl Creek Road, the fire station, for a person who had stopped by with a child that was suffering from a fever. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 51 Hidden Valley Road, the Holy Cross substation. The alarm system was activated by a sprinkler flow. The issue will be handled by Holy Cross personnel.

Fire alarm at home on Meadow Road. The alarm system was activated by a smoke condition caused by a closed fireplace flue.

Medical call at 160 Snowmass Club Circle, the Snowmass Club Villas, for a person suffering from shaking and malaise. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

FEB. 1

Fire alarm at 36 Commons Circle, the Commons employee-housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed.