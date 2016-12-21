Snowmass Fire Calls: Dec. 8 to Dec. 14 | AspenTimes.com

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14.

DEC. 8

Medical call to a home on Sinclair Lane for a person suffering from a severe nosebleed. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Fire alarm at a home on Meadow Ranch Drive. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

DEC. 9

Fire alarm at 855 Carriage Way, the Top of the Village condominiums. Assistant Fire Marshal Rudecoff was on scene conducting a system test.

Fire alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error in the main kitchen.

DEC. 10

Fire alarm at a home on Bridge Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were found. The home was turned over to the property management company.

Medical call to 165 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Ski Patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a possible closed head injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

DEC. 11

Fire alarm at 35 Lower Woodbridge Lane, the Seasons Four condominiums. The alarm system was activated by steam from a shower.

DEC. 12

Medical call to the Offices at Snowmass on the Village Shuttle for a person suffering from an unknown illness. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at a home on Gamble Way. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

DEC. 13

Fire call to a home on North Ridge Lane to standby while Black Hills Energy capped off a gas line that was leaking.

Fire alarm at a home on Wood Road. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

Medical call to 300 Carriage Way, the Stonebridge Inn, at the entrance for a person who had fallen. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

DEC. 14

Fire/medical call to the intersection of Owl Creek and Highline Roads for a vehicle down the embankment. Our response was cancelled by the Snowmass Village Police Department.

Fire/medical call to the intersection of Owl Creek and Highline Roads for a vehicle down the embankment. Our response was requested by the Snowmass Village Police Department to perform a low angle rescue and remove the occupant from the vehicle.

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by smoking in one of the units.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.