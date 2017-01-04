Snowmass fire calls: Dec 22 to Dec. 28 | AspenTimes.com

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28.

DEC. 22

Medical call to 67 Wood Road, the Base Village Transit Center, for a person suffering from an altered level of consciousness. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 105 Daly Lane, the Timbermill building. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were found. The scene was turned over to property management.

Medical call to 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums, for a person suffering from lacerations to their head. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 84 Carriage Way, the Treehouse, for a person suffering from a back injury. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment and transportation to the hospital.

Medical call to 1000 Brush Creek Road for a person injured in a vehicle accident. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment and transportation to the hospital.

DEC. 23

Fire alarm at 105 Daly Lane, the Timbermill building. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were found. The scene was turned over to property management.

Medical call to 1000 Brush Creek Road for a person injured in a vehicle accident. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment and transportation to the hospital.

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call to 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood condominiums, for a person suffering from difficulty breathing. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance District to respond to a medical call on East Durant Street for a person suffering from shortness of breath. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

DEC. 24

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call to the Timbers Club Court ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a lower arm injury with obvious deformity. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to the Timbers Club Court Ski Patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from possible head/neck injuries and an altered level of consciousness. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to the Timbers Club Court Ski Patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a sudden onset of non-traumatic lower belly pain. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire call to a home on Spur Ridge Lane for a gas leak at a valve where a barbecue grill used to be hooked up. The valve had been bumped and turned on slightly. Crews shut the valve back off. Gas had leaked because the pipe was not capped off. Black Hills Energy was called by the occupants for a safety check.

Mutual aid was requested by Aspen Ambulance District while they were out on multiple calls. They requested that we move an ambulance to 1001 Owl Creek Road, the Aspen Airport Fire Rescue Station and stay on stand-by there for additional calls in their District.

Medical call to 160 Snowmass Club Circle, the Club Villas, for a person suffering from difficulty breathing and general weakness. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment and transportation to the hospital.

DEC. 25

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Pine Crest Drive. Crews detected 128 parts per million of carbon monoxide in the house. The occupants had started the snowmelt boiler shortly before the alarm went off. The boiler was shut off and the home was ventilated.

Medical call to 165 Daly Lane, the ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from an isolated shoulder injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 229 Faraway Road, the Ridge Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call to 105 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Clinic, for a person who was there but wasn’t being seen by them. The person had fainted but was awake upon our arrival. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at a home on Forest Lane. The alarm system was activated by steam from a shower.

Fire alarm at 239 Snowmass Club Circle, the men’s locker room. The alarm system was activated by steam from a shower.

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at 239 Snowmass Club Circle, the men’s locker room. The alarm system was activated by steam from a shower.

DEC. 26

Fire alarm at 105 Daly Lane, the Timbermill building. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call to the Timbers ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a back injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to the 198 Gallun Lane, the ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a femur injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance for a medical call at the Buttermilk/Tiehack ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a head injury. Response was canceled.

Medical call to the 198 Gallun Lane, the Ski Patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a neck injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 105 Daly Lane, the Timbermill building. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were found.

Medical call to the Two Creeks ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a knee injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to the 115 Daly Lane, the Mountain Chalet lobby, for a person suffering from heart palpitations. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

DEC. 27

Fire alarm at a home on Creek Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were found.

Medical call to 110 Carriage Way, Ricard’s restaurant, for a person suffering from a rib injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to the 198 Gallun Lane, the ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a wrist injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Mutual aid requested of Aspen Ambulance to respond to a medical call at the Timbers ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a head injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Odor investigation at a home on Lemond Place. No odors were found upon arrival.

Carbon monoxide alarm at a 106 Clubhouse Drive, the Country Side Condominiums. It was determined that a carbon monoxide detector had malfunctioned.

Flow Alarm 150 Carriage Way, the Upper Lichenhearth Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a broken pipe in the parking area. The alarm system was shut down until repairs can be made. DEC. 28

Medical call to the Timbers ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from an asthma attack. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to the Timbers ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a hip injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 105 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Clinic, for a person suffering from a hip injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to a home on Meadow Lane for a person suffering from an altered mental status. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to the 105 Daly Lane, the Snowmass Clinic, for a person suffering from a hip fracture. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to the Timbers ski patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a closed head injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Burnt Mountain Drive. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected. The scene was turned over to property management.

Fire alarm at 70 Club Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Gas alarm at a home on Serviceberry Drive. No gas was detected upon arrival.

Fire alarm at a home on Faraway Road. The alarm system was activated by steam from a shower.

Medical call to 100 Elbert Lane, the Westin Hotel, for a person suffering from a low pulse. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Flow alarm at 150 Carriage Way, the Lichenhearth Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were found. The alarm system needs repair.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.