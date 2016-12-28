Snowmass fire calls: Dec. 16 to Dec. 21 | AspenTimes.com

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21.

DEC. 16

Fire alarm at 70 Club Commons, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

DEC. 17

Medical call to the Snowmass Clinic at 105 Daly Lane for a person suffering from a back injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for further treatment.

DEC. 18

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Horse Ranch Drive. The alarm was activated by the occupant who pressed the test button after hearing the alarm chirp. Property management was at the scene to change the batteries.

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance for a medical call at a home on Juniper Hill Drive for a person suffering from a possible stroke. One person was transported by Aspen Ambulance and Snowmass ambulance returned to the fire station.

Medical call to the Snowmass Clinic at 105 Daly Lane for a person suffering from a fractured lower left leg. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for further treatment.

Fire call to the Viceroy Hotel at 130 Wood Road for a possible structure fire. Our investigation revealed that they were making snow behind the hotel and that the features on the hotel made it look like fire and smoke coming from the back of the hotel.

DEC. 19

Fire alarm at the Elk Camp Gondola and Restaurant. The alarm was activated by restaurant sprinkler water flow. No fire conditions were found. The water was turned off. The alarm system was reset by evening by the proper personnel.

Medical call to the lobby of the Stonebridge Inn at 300 Carriage Way for a person suffering with breathing issues. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to the lobby of the Shadowbrook Condominiums at 105 Burlingame Lane for a person suffering from an asthma attack. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Brush Creek Lane at the Palisade Condominiums. Crews were told by the occupants that the alarm had woken them up. The alarm system was found in a normal condition with no need to reset.

Medical call to 160 Snowmass Club Circle the Snowmass Club Villas for a person feeling sick and vomiting. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

DEC. 20

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call to the Rodeo Lot bus stop for an unconscious person. Our response was canceled by the Snowmass Village Police Department.

Fire alarm at 600 Wood Road, the Aspenwood Condominiums. An occupant had been looking for a light switch and activated a pull station.

DEC. 21

Medical call to the Timbers Patrol pick-up location for a person suffering from a back injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at a home on Two Creeks Drive. The alarm system was activated by a shower steam.

Fire alarm at home on Elk Ridge Lane. The alarm system was activated by a shower steam.

Fire alarm at home on North Ridge Lane. The alarm system was activated by a system malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.