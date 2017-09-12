Snowmass fire calls: Aug. 31 to Sept. 6

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

AUG. 31

Carbon monoxide alarm at 855 Carriage Way, the Top of the Village Condominiums Slope building. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected.

Fire alarm at a home on Divide Road. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge Road, the Woodbridge Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

SEPT. 1

Medical call at 400 Wood Road the Crestwood Condominiums for a person suffering from chest pain. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical alarm at a home on Burnt Mountain Circle. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no medical emergencies were found at the home.

Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge, the Woodbridge Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call at 239 Snowmass Club Circle, the Snowmass Club, for a report of a person down. No one was found upon our arrival.

Fire alarm at a home on Edgewood Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were detected.

SEPT. 2

Medical standby at 2909 Brush Creek Road, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day concerts. No transports occurred.

Fire alarm at a home on Blue Spruce Lane. The alarm system was activated by steam from a shower.

SEPT. 3

Medical standby at 2909 Brush Creek Road, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day concerts. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical standby at 2909 Brush Creek Road, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day concerts. One person fell while having a seizure. Response was cancelled. On scene Event medical personnel responded.

SEPT. 4

Fire alarm at a home on Two Creeks Drive. The alarm system was activated by fumes from spraying lacquer.

Medical call at a home on Club House Drive for a person who had fainted. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge Road, the Woodbridge Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

SEPT. 5

Fire alarm at a home on Edgewood Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were detected.

SEPT. 6

Fire call at the intersection of East Fork Lane and Two Creeks Drive for a vehicle on fire. The fire was extinguished.

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Trail Rider Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected. The home was turned over to property management.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.