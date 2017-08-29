Snowmass fire calls: Aug. 3 to 7

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls Aug. 3 to 7.

Aug. 3

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums, Grape Building. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

Mutual aid requested by Basalt Fire Department to respond to Black Bear Trail in Blue Lake for a structure fire.

Fire alarm at 239 Snowmass Club Circle, the Lobby of the Snowmass Cub. The alarm system had been activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions were found.

Aug. 4

Fire alarm at 26 Club Commons, the Commons employee-housing complex. The alarm system was activated by work being done on the system.

Mutual aid requested by Basalt Fire Department to respond to a home on Red Tail Drive for a flash flood.

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Fire Department to respond to a home on McSkimming Road for a structure fire.

Medical call to 22 Daly Lane for a person suffering from shortness of breath. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Aug. 5

Medical call to 141 Snowmass Club Circle for a person suffering from a possible overdose. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 24 Village Bound Road, the Woodrun V condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Aug. 6

Medical call to 105 Daly Lane, the Venga Venga restaurant, for a person suffering from dizziness. One patient was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Medical call to the Daly Lane Bus Depot for a person suffering from a seizure. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to a home on Edgewood Lane for a person suffering from a seizure. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Aug. 7

Fire alarm at a home on Two Creeks Drive. The alarm system was activated by an accidental smoke condition.

Carbon monoxide alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected.

Medical call to a home on Village Run Circle for a person having difficulty breathing. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 70 Gallun Lane, the Interlude Condominiums for a person having difficulty breathing. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Medical call to 70 Gallun Lane, the Interlude Condominiums for a person having difficulty breathing. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

August 9

Fire alarm at a home on Divide Drive. The alarm system was activated by steam from a shower.

Fire alarm at a home on Two Creeks Drive. The alarm system was activated by steam from a shower.

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, Building 3 the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call 1 mile down Divide Road past the Ski Co Maintenance Facility for a off road vehicle that had flipped onto its side for a person suffering from leg and back injuries. One person was transported code to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 381 Ridge Road, the Deerbrook Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by steam from a shower.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.