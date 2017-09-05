Snowmass fire calls: Aug. 24 to 30

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Aug. 25 to 30.

AUG. 25

Fire alarm at 476 Wood Road, the Chamonix Condominiums Building A. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Medical call at the intersection of the Rim Trail and Deerfield Drive for a person who had fallen on the trail and was found by other hikers. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at 100 Elbert Lane, the Westin Hotel, for a person had a shelf fall and hit him in the neck. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Mutual aid requested by Basalt Fire for a wildland fire at the intersection of Highway 82 and Original Road. Crews assisted in extinguishment and mop-up of the fire.

Medical call at 106 Clubhouse Drive for a person suffering from a possible heart attack. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at 36 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex, for a person who had fainted. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Medical call at the 700 building of the Palisade Apartments for a person suffering from a leg laceration. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

AUG. 26

Medical standby for injuries that might occur during the Ragnar Relay Race.

Medical call at the Snowmass Village Mall the Base Village Ragnar Medical Tent for a person suffering from the signs of heat stroke. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Medical call at 84 Carriage Way for a person who was sick person. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Medical call at 239 Snowmass Club Circle for a person who had fallen. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 855 Carriage Way the Top of the Village condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions could be found.

AUG. 27

Fire alarm at 381 Ridge Road, the Deerbrook Condominims. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions could be found.

Fire alarm at a home on Wildcat Way. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions could be found.

Medical call at the intersection of Divide and Deerfield Drives for a one vehicle accident. The vehicle was off the road and did not roll. It impacted a large tree. The occupant was not wearing a seatbelt. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at 100 Elbert Lane, the Westin Hotel, for a person suffering from shortness of breath. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

AUG. 28

Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge Road, the Woodbridge Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction. The pull station in Building 19 was intact and no alarms were sounding in the building.

Fire alarm at 55 Timbers Club Court the Timbers Club. The alarm system had been activated by dust from construction work being done on a remodel.

Medical call at 120 Carriage Way, the Treehouse Mountain Ranger pick-up location, for a person suffering from rib and pelvic pain. The rangers released the patient to a parent. There was no emergency upon our arrival.

Medical call at 40 Elbert Lane, the Holiday Inn Express, for a person with their finger stuck in the door and having a panic attack. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at 855 Carriage Way, the Top of the Village condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire condition were found.

AUG. 29

Fire alarm at 55 Timbers Club Court, the Timbers Club. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

AUG. 30

Medical call at 2831 Brush Creek Road, the Rodeo parking lot, for a person suffering from chest pain. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Carbon monoxide alarm at 855 Carriage Way. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.