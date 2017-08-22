Snowmass fire calls: Aug. 10 to 16

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Aug. 10 to 16.

AUG. 10

Fire/elevator rescue at 100 Elbert Lane, the Westin. One female was extricated. A fire in the elevator mechanical room was out upon our arrival.

AUG. 11

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance to respond to East Cooper Street for a person who had fainted. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

AUG. 12

Recommended Stories For You

Medical call at Big Hoss Grill on the Snowmass Mall for a person who had fainted. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Medical call at 35 Lower Woodbridge Road, the Seasons Four Condominiums, for a person suffering from anxiety. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Medical call at 476 Wood Road, the Chamonix condominiums, for a person who was difficult to awake. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Fire/medical call to 5290 Brush Creek Road to assist the Snowmass Village Police Department with a person in the gully.

Medical call at 86 St. Andrews Court for a person suffering from a numb feeling and pain in both arms. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

AUG. 13

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire/medical call to 10000 Snowmass Creek Road for a car versus tree accident. The occupants had left the scene prior to our arrival.

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by smoking in the unit.

AUG. 14

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons employee housing complex. The alarm system was activated by smoking in the unit.

AUG. 15

Medical call at 425 Wood Road, the Wood Run V condominiums, for a person who had fainted. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at a home on Fairway Drive. The alarm system was activated by duct cleaning.

Fire alarm at 35 Lower Woodbridge Road, the Seasons Four condominiums. The alarm system was activated by smoking in the unit.

AUG. 16

Medical call at a home on Divide Drive for a person suffering from an altered mental status. One person was transported code to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.