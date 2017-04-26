Snowmass fire calls: April 13 to 18 | AspenTimes.com

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from April 13 to 18.

APRIL 13

Fire alarm at a home on Edgewood Lane. The alarm system was activated when construction workers removed the detector.

Medical call to 165 Daly Lane, the ski patrol pick-up location, for a person suffering from a back injury. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call to 10 Snowmass Village Mall, Zane's Tavern, for a person who was unconscious. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

APRIL 14

Medical call to a home on Burnt Mountain Drive for a person suffering from a possible stroke. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

APRIL 15

Pull station alarm at 130 Wood Road the Viceroy Hotel. No smoke or fire conditions were found.

Fire alarm at 690 Carriage Way, the Timberline Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at a home on Faraway Road. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction. The home was turned over to Property Management.

APRIL 16

Medical call to 5275 Owl Creek Road, the fire station, for a person who had come in suffering from chest pain. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

APRIL 17

Medical alarm at a home on Aspen Way. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no medical emergencies existed at the residence.

Public assist at a home on 35 Lower Woodbridge Road at the Seasons Four Condominiums.

APRIL 18

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Stanton Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected in the home.