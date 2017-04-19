Snowmass, Aspen soared to record occupancies in March | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass Village and Aspen set new records for paid occupancy in March even though many rooms were offered at discounted rates, according to an occupancy report from Stay Aspen Snowmass.

The World Cup Finals during the third week of March pushed occupancy rates into the 90-plus percent range in both Aspen and Snowmass, noted Stay Aspen Snowmass President Bill Tomcich. Many rooms were offered at substantially reduced rates for the international teams, he wrote in his report.

Snowmass also benefited from the Disabled American Veterans gathering during the final week of March. The event was held in April last year, so it essentially transferred business to an earlier period for Snowmass, Tomcich noted.

Snowmass set a record with paid occupancy of 78.4 percent for the month. The prior record was 72.2 percent in 2015.

Tomcich's numbers were culled from a comprehensive report by a company called DestiMetrics, which examines occupancy rates and bookings trends at 17 mountain resorts.

Aspen's overall paid occupancy was 76.2 percent for the month — topping the record of 74.1 percent in 2014, the report said. Aspen's tourist accommodations achieved the record even though occupancy rates were down compared with last year in the final half of March.

Tomcich said the strong performance likely would have been better if winter stuck around longer.

"While the numbers themselves clearly illustrate another record month for both Aspen and Snowmass, it's worth noting that it did fall short of some expectations as last-minute booking momentum stalled following a prolonged warm spell," Tomcich wrote.

The average daily rate in Snowmass fell to $379 this year from $394 last March, a fall of 3.9 percent.

The Aspen daily rate climbed 7.9 percent from March last year. It increased to $540 per night from $501, Tomcich wrote, citing DestiMetrics.

Booking levels as of March 31 indicated that Snowmass Village would be down substantially and Aspen would also be down in April compared with last year.