Photos: Spreading the holiday cheer | AspenTimes.com

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
The Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
The Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Director Paul Dankers speaking before the Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
The Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Director Paul Dankers conducting the Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
A soloist performing at the Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
The Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
The Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
The Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
The Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
The Messiah choral performance at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
The Messiah choral program at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday, December 10.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Spectators enjoyed the Light Up the Night celebration at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday evening.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Mack Bailey performs at the Light Up the Night celebration at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
4-year-old Landon and 3-year-old Maddy Blasberg sit on Mr. and Mrs. Claus's laps at the Light Up the Night celebration at the Snowmass Chapel on Satur...
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
4-year-old Landon and 3-year-old Maddy Blasberg sit on Mr. and Mrs. Claus's laps with their parents Wes and Dawn behind them at the Light Up the Night...
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Josie Cole, 8, left and Lily Robins, 9, sing with Mack Bailey at the Light Up the Night celebration at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday night.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Josie Cole, 8, left and Lily Robins, 9, sing with Mack Bailey at the Light Up the Night celebration at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday night.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Mumford the boxer sports his reindeer antlers at the Light Up the Night celebration at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday night.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
15-month-old Arabella Ramsey sits on Santa's lap at the Light Up the Night celebration at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday night.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Children gather around a giant snowball at the Light Up the Night celebration at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday night.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Children gather around a giant snowball at the Light Up the Night celebration at the Snowmass Chapel on Saturday night.
Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |
Right to left, Anderson Tippet, 5, Ellis Burggraf, 4.5, Violet Striegler, 4, Sam Striegler, 5, throw snow in the air at the Light Up the Night celebra...
A very, merry group from Cincinnati, Ohio dressed in their holiday best on Christmas Day in Beaver Creek Resort. They skied and rode into the Beaver C...