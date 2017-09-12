Snowmass Fire District memorial walk in honor of Sept. 11
September 12, 2017
About 50 members of the Snowmass community, including residents, firefighters and police officers, participated in the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District's second annual 9/11 memorial walk Monday afternoon.
Beginning at 2 p.m., the fire district lead a climb from Town Park to the Top of the Village Condos, which is about the same elevation the members of the Fire Department of the City of New York made in the first tower of the World Trade Center.
"The idea is that we're simulating the same climb they made that day as a way of remembrance," Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Issel said Monday evening. "It's pretty emotional."
After the approximately 3-mile walk, the fire district hosted a barbecue at Town Park.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Snowmass
Trending Sitewide
- Gun pulled on man sleeping in car at trailhead
- New location for Aspen homeless shelter this winter
- Aspen Skiing Co. CEO’s post on ‘Dreamers’ spurs much support and an angry call for a boycott
- Driver charged in fatal accident that killed Carbondale teacher
- Coroner: Pennsylvania hiker cause of death altitude sickness