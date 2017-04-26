 Photo: Snowmass Fire Protection District recognition | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass Fire Chief Scott Thompson, far right, presented Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Issel with a diploma from the National Fire Academy at a board of directors meeting Tuesday morning. On the left is Snowmass Police Chief Brian Olson and fellow fire district board member Irene Greiser.