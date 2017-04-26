On the horizon this summer in Snowmass | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass Village will offer an event nearly every weekend this summer, from culinary and beer festivals to biking events.

This summer features three new events: BLUEBIRD Art + Sound (June 30 to July 2), a music and art event; Yoga on The Mountain (Aug. 11 to 13), a boutique yoga festival aimed at embracing the outdoors; and The Aspen Snowmass Vintage Car Race (Sept. 14), a vintage street race featuring spec race cars from the 1960s and 1970s.

Concert highlights

The 2017 Snowmass Concert Series will feature 11 free concerts and two paid musical experiences, BLUEBIRD Art + Sound and Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience.

From June 10 to Sept. 9, Snowmass' free concert series performers include Brothers Keeper featuring John Popper (June 22), Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (July 15), Freddy Jones Band (July 27), Otis Taylor Band (August 17).

Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience (Sept.1 to 3) highlights include Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Lake Street Dive, Hall & Oates, The Roots and more. The Drive-By Truckers will headline BLUEBIRD Art + Sound.

HikeSnowmass.com

Snowmass Tourism has launched a new website, HikeSnowmass.com, dedicated to all things hiking. HikeSnowmass.com provides expert advice on the more than 80 miles of hiking trails in the area as well as suggestions for where to get outfitted. The site also includes resources and times for guided hikes.

New biking features

Snowmass will debut new and updated bike trails this summer, expanding on the 80-plus miles of terrain that is accessible from the village. New this summer is the Seven Star Trail. The Campground Connector Trail also has been rerouted. The Snowmass Bike Park will be open late on Tuesdays from July 11 to Aug. 15 to supplement the Farm to Table dinner series at Elk Camp Restaurant. Visit BikeSnowmass.com for more.