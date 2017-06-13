Marolt: All things considered, Trump’s historically low poll numbers still seem too high | AspenTimes.com

"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and my supporters would still vote for me." It appears to be one of the few truths President Donald Trump has uttered. It happened a long time ago, before his supporters proved him correct and elected him to be the president of the United States. Unbelievably, there is still a little more than a third of the U.S. population that believes he is doing a good job as leader of the free world.

Are they liars, too? My initial reaction is yes; Trump supporters must be lying to the pollsters, too. How can anyone actually believe Trump is doing a good job? In light of everything that is happening in Washington D.C. right now, can anyone with any objectivity at all claim that Trump is doing a good job? He is in survival mode. That's it. He gets along with practically no one. He pretty much threatens every one. He has passed no meaningful legislation. Even his executive orders for a "travel ban," whatever that really is, got shot down because it is unconstitutional.

The only thing Trump does exceedingly well is not tell the truth. Perhaps this has become Trump's lead by example cause and effect. He lies to us and then his supporters lie back to him, telling him he is terrific via the pollsters. It could be some sick loop where lying justifies lying. If we become a nation of liars, then Trump doesn't look so bad by comparison.

It sounds far-fetched. Why would anyone lie about supporting Trump just to perpetuate a culture of dishonesty? It only makes as much sense as Trump going pettily out of his way to continually tout the "record-setting" size of his inauguration crowd in the face of overwhelming and incontrovertible evidence that it was, in fact, one of the smallest in recent history.

Please, Trump supporters, finish the following sentence: "I support Donald Trump because …" It would be great if you could do it with precise, sound reasoning with something aside from, "He is changing the 'business as usual' mode of politics in Washington," or "draining the swamp," if you prefer.

That is a fuzzy answer that may or may not be true, but basically highlights that "business as unusual" in national politics has worked out mostly for the best over the past 241 years doing things in a morally defensible manner.

Dishonesty and deception have always been lurking in our political system, but turning them into the dominant characteristics of high office should not suffice as meeting the goal of becoming our new modus operandi.

At least the so-called "fake news media" is giving us reasons why they don't like him. And, what they are saying jibes with what the rest of us feel. I am not saying that truth is decided by what the majority says, but most times it is a good place to begin the investigation.

It sounds ungenerous to say that those giving two thumbs up to Trump's job performance thus far as leader of the free world are liars. Yet, at least one alternative explanation for this support that is seemingly incongruent with his deplorable, if short, track record is worse.

What if those diehard Trump apologists do actually have their "good" reasons for their unwavering support, and what if those reasons are still not at all acceptable to express publicly, even in this changing society where the objectively justifiable assault on political correctness has been pushed beyond reasonable intentions to become a war on righteousness?

Yes, I'm talking about the dark world here; the barely suppressed belief that not all human beings are created equal and that there actually is a hierarchy of superiority decided by things like race, religious beliefs, sex and born nationality. Yes, I will take a liar over this every day of the week. Unfortunately, we don't get to choose.

But let's not get too bogged down in pessimism, keeping in mind that we are not even through the first half-year of this bizarre administration. I'm not saying things will get better, only that we will get a better understanding about what is taking place. There is time for almost everyone to come around. In the meantime, let's assume the best; the country has blindly chosen up sides and a deep-seated team mentally has taken hold. "It's our team to the end!" "If you are not cheating, you are not trying!" "Rah, rah, sis boom bah!"

It is the best scenario I can come up with.

Roger Marolt is shocked in awe … the bad way. Email at roger@maroltllp.com.