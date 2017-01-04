Letter: Thanks to the Village Shuttle drivers and staff | AspenTimes.com

We just want to take a few minutes to thank the staff and drivers of The Village Shuttle for another year of excellent service. They sure make it easy to get around in Snowmass Village, and beyond, always with a smile, and a friendly “hello.”

All of us who live in Snowmass Village are lucky to have such a wonderful transportation system in our town.

We wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Cheers.

Ned and Jan Cochran, Snowmass Village