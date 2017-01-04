 Letter: Thanks to the Snowmass community and chapel volunteers | AspenTimes.com

Letter: Thanks to the Snowmass community and chapel volunteers

A huge thank you goes to the dozens of volunteers who made our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services so special. From bell ringers, greeters, singers, candle lighters, readers, parking attendants, cleaners, driftbusters and all who pitched in to host more than 1,000 guests. You know we couldn’t have done it without you. Thanks to each one of you!

Jane Floyd, Snowmass Village