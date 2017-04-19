Letter: Snowmass slope safety | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass slope safety

I have been a regular skier at Snowmass for more than 30 years. It is my favorite area. My wife and I now stay at Snowmass Mountain Chalet, which we love.

My concern is one of safety. This year I was nearly hit on Upper Slot by a snowboarder, who was speeding straight down the slope. I was resting at the side of the trail and he went between the woods and me. It was frightening.

With the advent of new equipment and a shorter learning curve, it seems skiers and snowboarders are developing expertise quicker than we did in the days of leather boots and bear trap bindings.

I am advocating more energy be put on safety in all ski areas. Here are some suggestions:

1. More safety patrol people on the mountain. Take away skiing privileges from reckless skiers.

2. More safety education around the mountain. This could be in the form of fliers, signs and talks by ski ambassadors. Take some money off a lift ticket, if a person attends a safety lecture.

3. Publicize statistics about accidents. Where do they occur, how often, what time of day, etc.

4. Ski instructors should do some safety education as part of every lesson.

These are just a few ideas.

David A. DiCicco

Del Mar, California