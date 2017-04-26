Letter: Opening hearts in the community | AspenTimes.com

The members of the Snowmass Village Community Outreach Committee would like to thank all at our Alpine Bank, Snowmass Village Branch, for their tremendous help and co-contributions to our annual "Open Your Heart" campaign.

Every year in February, Carol Dresser and employees at the bank are kind enough to step up to the plate and allow us to not only sell hearts there but to match our donations!

Our fund has been able to help so many locals when unexpected emergencies come up. We would not be able to this without Alpine Bank and you! (All of the locals that support us by purchasing hearts, and making donations.)

Many thanks to you to all!

Betsy Burns-Sima, Mary Lou Farrell, Nancy Ferguson, Marion Garrett, Tyler Newton

Snowmass Village Community Outreach Committee